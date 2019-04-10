Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Resources
More Obituaries for HELENA WAITHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELENA WAITHMAN

Notice Condolences

HELENA WAITHMAN Notice
WAITHMAN HELENA of Kiama



Passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Derek. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Anne and Graeme. Cherished Grandma of Ben, Connor, and Mariah. Helena will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the UK.



Aged 88 Years

Our memories of you

will be treasured forever



Helena's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on FridayApril 12, 2019 at 12noon. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published in Kiama Independent on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.