WAITHMAN HELENA of Kiama
Passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Derek. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Anne and Graeme. Cherished Grandma of Ben, Connor, and Mariah. Helena will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the UK.
Aged 88 Years
Our memories of you
will be treasured forever
Helena's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on FridayApril 12, 2019 at 12noon. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published in Kiama Independent on Apr. 10, 2019