MARKS John Edwin (Jock) of Flinders
formerly of Kiama
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty (dec). Adored father and father in law of Denese and Murray, Nick and Michelle. Much loved Poppy of his grandchildren. John (Jock) will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 84 Years
We will miss your smiling face
Reunited with Betty
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 10am.
Published in Kiama Independent on Feb. 20, 2019