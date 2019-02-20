Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Resources
More Obituaries for John MARKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edwin (Jock) MARKS

Notice Condolences

John Edwin (Jock) MARKS Notice
MARKS John Edwin (Jock) of Flinders

formerly of Kiama



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty (dec). Adored father and father in law of Denese and Murray, Nick and Michelle. Much loved Poppy of his grandchildren. John (Jock) will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 84 Years

We will miss your smiling face

Reunited with Betty



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 10am.



logo
Published in Kiama Independent on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.