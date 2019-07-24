Home
KING Betty of Kiama



Passed away peacefully at Warrigal Shell Cove surrounded by her loving family on July 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Carol & Wilbur, John & Karen, Wayne & Sonja, Leanne & Greg. Cherished Nan, Nanna and old Nanna of her grandchildren Katrina, Justin, Jodie, Sonia, Narissa, Toyah, Kaisha, Aaron, Jade and her great grandchildren Emma, Abby, Connor, Tatiana, Bella, Georgia. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 94 Years

Forever in our hearts



Betty's funeral service will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church, 1 Terralong Street, Kiama on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10am to be followed by burial in Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo.



Published in Kiama Independent on July 24, 2019
