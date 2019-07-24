|
|
HUGHES Pamela of Kiama Passed away peacefully on 20 July 2019 at the age of 85. Wife, life partner and soul mate of Bill (William) Hughes. Mother of Judith, Susan, David, Sara, Kathryn and Jon and their partners Mark, Nick, Dave and Belinda. Nain to Tamara, Merissa, Peta, Tegan, Gavin, Niamh and Cara and Nain Hen to Eli. The family would like to thank all the carers, other staff and volunteers at Blue Haven for the wonderful care, treatment and support of Pamela over the past four years. Loved by many, we will miss you. Pamela's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Friday 26 July 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Australia Research Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Kiama Independent on July 24, 2019